Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 6

  • Man With Dementia Who Fatally Struck Motorcyclist Charged With Hit-and-Run (Herald)
  • Semi Driver Crashes Into Elk Grove Village Gas Station (ABC)
  • Little Village Residents Want to Prevent an Influx of New Truck Traffic (Pacific Standard)
  • CTA Is Hustling to Finish Major Flyover Demolitions Before Monday’s Cubs Game (WTTW)
  • …And Don’t Forget About the Free Bike Check at Wrigley Field (Curbed)
  • The Plan Commission’s April Agenda, Including Some TODs (Curbed)
  • Divvy Bikes Were Added to Apple Maps, a Bike-Share Data App (Sun-Times)

