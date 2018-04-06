Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 6
- Man With Dementia Who Fatally Struck Motorcyclist Charged With Hit-and-Run (Herald)
- Semi Driver Crashes Into Elk Grove Village Gas Station (ABC)
- Little Village Residents Want to Prevent an Influx of New Truck Traffic (Pacific Standard)
- CTA Is Hustling to Finish Major Flyover Demolitions Before Monday’s Cubs Game (WTTW)
- …And Don’t Forget About the Free Bike Check at Wrigley Field (Curbed)
- The Plan Commission’s April Agenda, Including Some TODs (Curbed)
- Divvy Bikes Were Added to Apple Maps, a Bike-Share Data App (Sun-Times)
