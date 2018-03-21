Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 21

- Pritzker, Who Voiced Support for Sustainable Transportation, Wins Nominations (Tribune)
- Boring Company & O’Hare Xpress LLC Are the Finalists for O’Hare Express RFP (Tribune)
- Committee Expected to Approve Point-to-Point Car-Share Ordinance This Week (Sun-Times)
- Tribune Editorial Lays Equal Blame on Drivers and Pedestrians for Rise in Fatalities
- Driver Rear-Ends CTA Bus in Englewood, Injuring 10 People (NBC)
- $2.95M Overhaul of LaSalle Metra Station Begins Next Week (Progressive Railroading)
- Metra’s BNSF Line Will Be the First to Get Positive Train Control (WLS)
- New Hyde Park Tower With 246 Units, 173 Spaces Ready to Rise (Curbed)
- Active Trans Is Leading a New Push to Improve the Des Plaines River Trail