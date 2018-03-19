Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19
- A Brief History of the Green Line South Branch (Tribune)
- Bicycle Sharing System Proposed for Kankakee County (Daily Journal)
- Notes from the American Public Transportation Association Legislative Conference (Mass Transit)
- How Miami Could Learn From Chicago’s Public Transit System (Miami Herald)
- Chicago Drivers Often Fail to Follow Crosswalk Rules (Sun-Times)
- Uber Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests After Pedestrian Death (Tribune)
- Teens are Using Public Transit for The March for Our Lives protest (Curbed)
