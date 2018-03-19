Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 19

  • A Brief History of the Green Line South Branch (Tribune)
  • Bicycle Sharing System Proposed for Kankakee County (Daily Journal)
  • Notes from the American Public Transportation Association Legislative Conference (Mass Transit)
  • How Miami Could Learn From Chicago’s Public Transit System (Miami Herald)
  • Chicago Drivers Often Fail to Follow Crosswalk Rules (Sun-Times)
  • Uber Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests After Pedestrian Death (Tribune)
  • Teens are Using Public Transit for The March for Our Lives protest (Curbed)

