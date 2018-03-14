Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 14
- Glenview Residents Pack Forum on Amtrak Project (Tribune)
- Parade Route and Road Closures for Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade (WGN)
- Rahm Moving Full Speed Ahead on O’Hare Expansion (Crain’s)
- Columbus Drive Bridge to be Closed Tomorrow for Testing (Sun-Times)
- Poll Says Participants Support O’Hare Express Line (Crain’s)
- CTA Adding Passenger Information Bar to Digital Platform Displays (Sun-Times)
- Industrial Tenants Want More Parking in New Developments (RE Journals)