Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 14

  • Glenview Residents Pack Forum on Amtrak Project (Tribune)
  • Parade Route and Road Closures for Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade (WGN)
  • Rahm Moving Full Speed Ahead on O’Hare Expansion (Crain’s)
  • Columbus Drive Bridge to be Closed Tomorrow for Testing (Sun-Times)
  • Poll Says Participants Support O’Hare Express Line (Crain’s)
  • CTA Adding Passenger Information Bar to Digital Platform Displays (Sun-Times)
  • Industrial Tenants Want More Parking in New Developments (RE Journals)
  • Anne A

    I’ve been noticing the change to CTA’s street level digital displays in the Loop for a few weeks now. Having constantly updating arrival info is a welcome, helpful change.