Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 7

  • Biss, Daiber, and Pritzer Respond to Active Trans‘ Transportation Issues Questionnaire
  • Demolitions for the Belmont Flyover in Lakeview Will Start This Week (Tribune)
  • Right-Turning CTA Bus Driver Fatally Struck Female Pedestrian in West Chatham (CBS)
  • More Details About the Morse Pushing Incident That Critically Injured a Senior (Sun-Times)
  • After Ending Oak Park Divvy, Trustees Vote to Study Other Bike-Share Options (Tribune)
  • Proposed Development by 606 Western Entrance Highlights Displacement Issue (Tribune)
  • Naperville Parks Board May Vote to Allow Low-Powered E-Bikes on Trails (Tribune)
  • A Food Delivery Cyclist Shares Winter Biking Tips (Tribune)
  • Obama Center Symposium 3/7, 6-8 PM at University of Chicago’s Kent Hall

    I’m sorry, if a development, on a former gas station & strip mall, with 15% affordable units highlights displacement issue, then every for profit development ever highlights displacement. This project is less likely to fuel displacement than the teardowns & deconversions on side streets that are being driven by the same economic factors that have made this development feasible. We have not been able to prove that new market rate housing supply itself fuels displacement, & the article actually highlights what LUCHA is doing to stem the displacement caused by a wonderful transportation amenity.

    The article could have been headlined “LUCHA Responds to Proposed Development by 606 Western Entrance”.

  • Chicagoan

    I’m disappointed by Chris Kennedy’s non-response.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Well, there is a difference between highlighting displacement and causing displacement.

    Really, every new business that opens in a neighborhood and is priced to appeal to a higher wage demographic can fall into the former. That is definitely different than a cause and effect relationship, regarding displacement.

    This is nothing new. Since the 80s you could look at the arrival of Starbucks and Whole Foods in Chicago and easily note that they follow general patterns of gentrification, and that’s why they and giant, shiny new buildings going up along the Blue Line and 606 become tangible symbols of displacement for those people who see their rents increasing, or their buildings being sold as tear-downs for those new buildings, or their property taxes rising beyond their capacity, their local school’s population plummeting, etc.

    That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be built – it just means that we’d be better off if the wider impact and the context of the positives (construction jobs, improving the property tax base, more passengers on CTA) are important and should be in the mix, with the downsides.

    The much larger problem is Chicago is an expensive city to run, and those who find themselves in service sector and other jobs that don’t keep up with the pace of inflation are *always* at risk of displacement.

  • BlueFairlane

    I feel like Kennedy is trying to run almost as a Cliffs Notes version of the Camelot Kennedys from the ’60s, seeing how much traction he can get off of Boomer nostalgia for his father and uncle without doing much to establish a distinctive voice of his own. This is an interesting strategy in the post-Clinton era, and I don’t think it’s going to work for him. It’s just going to leave a bunch of folks disappointed.

  • F. Hayek 69

    Anti-car blog laments the loss of beloved gas station.

  • Anne A

    It’s been a very meh campaign.

  • JacobEPeters

    That’s why I think highlighting LUCHA as the article does is a great thing. It could be argued that both of what they’re doing & the new supply this project is providing on formerly uninhabited land are highlighting complimentary ways to address displacement.

  • rohmen

    Chicago is somewhat unique in the displacement problem when compared to, say, SF and NYC, where it’s hard to afford anything in city limits. While residents are getting displaced out of Logan Square and Humboldt Park, the displaced residents can still find places in the City that they can afford, they’re just outside of the neighborhoods at issue and in areas much less safe and with much less access to resources.

    Chicago displacement issues then end up being two-fold: (1) do residents in what amount to ethnocentric neighborhoods like LS and Pilsen have a strong argument that those neighborhoods should remain unchanged/untouched by “outsiders” (that’s fueling a lot of the Pilsen arguments); and (2) is it fair to see people pushed out of these neighborhoods into less-safe neighborhoods that often lack similar amenities (like solid transportation options, good schools, better proximity to job centers, etc.)

    The first issue is tough, as you’re essentially saying LS and Pilsen have to stay as they are now forever, and that’s pretty different from how majority-immigrant neighborhoods have developed in this country in any major city throughout this country’s history. I get the argument, and agree the uniqueness is something to preserve, but people are fighting against a wave of change that has always existed in terms of immigrant neighborhoods shifting and changing.

    The second issue, however, is something that could be fixed if people really want it to be. If you want to say displacement isn’t an issue, and people should simply move to where they can afford, this City needs to start allocating resources in a manner that makes sure neighborhoods are on equal footing. The quality of a school, and the amount of resources given to a student, shouldn’t depend on the property values of the neighborhood. Because they do, and because other resources are allocated just as unfairly, I completely get why people fight so hard against being displaced.

  • Jake

    Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council meeting today 3pm – 4:30pm in room 1103 at City Hall, 121 N LaSalle. http://chicagocompletestreets.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/March-2018-MBAC-Agenda-Draft.pdf

  • Chicagoan

    Tell me about it.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    Any idea where the people being displaced are heading? Or is it no where in particular?

  • ohsweetnothing

    My only caveat to this is that while it may be true that the quality of the school shouldn’t depend on the property value of the neighborhood…I think it depends more on the demographic makeup of the schools themselves quite frankly. There are “bad” schools in booming neighborhoods today. But that’s going off on an entire other tangent.

    Otherwise great comment.

  • rohmen

    I’m most familiar with the west side, and Belmont-Cragin, Montclare and Dunning have seen pretty big influxes in terms of Hispanic population from what I understand, though I’m sure it’s a mix of displacement and actual immigration to the City (I always wonder how accurate census is on undocumented, and [with no judgment] if they City is really growing if that number could be accurately measured).

    I think collar suburbs like Maywood, North Riverside, etc. have also seen pretty big bumps, along with farther out suburbs like Aurora. I’m sure other areas around and including Little Village have seen an influx as well.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Worth noting that the gas station employees have been generous about letting trail users use the restroom: https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170516/humboldt-park/the-606-bathrooms-ymca-ordinance-lawndale-western-most-trailhead

    Also worth noting that this development would have 15% onsite affordable housing, more than the usual 10% in Logan Square TODs.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    What if I told you that a Russian feminist dissident punk rock group is about to become a factor in the IL governor’s race? https://www.chicagoreader.com/Bleader/archives/2018/03/05/daniel-biss-to-rock-the-vote-onstage-with-russian-feminist-punk-band-pussy-riot-in-chicago

  • planetshwoop

    Most of the homes that have turned over in the past 5 years *on my block* have sold to Latino families. The houses that were foreclosed and flipped were 50/50 Latino vs yuppies buying into the nhood. From the people we’ve chatted to, most moved from Logan/LincolnSq/North Center and couldn’t afford there so moved to Albany Park.

    (In Albany Park the situation is different; much of the “displacement” there is when truly awful, substandard housing is upgraded. It doesn’t have the same physicality that it does in Logan Square.)

  • Chicagoan

    Biss has zero chance, I think.

  • Cameron Puetz

    I’m disappointed in the whole survey. It’s a bunch of leading yes/no questions that didn’t really tell us much about the candidates. It’s easy for a campaign to check yes and tell an interest group what they want to hear without offering about any details or plans. Bob Daiber’s response was the only response that provided any incite into his thought process on transit issues.

  • rohmen

    I think part of that, though, is because Logan Square is seeing the 2nd wave of displacement/gentrification. 2000 to 2008 saw the substandard housing get slightly upgraded in order to serve the recent college grads, Colombia College art school kids, artists, musicians, etc.—which in turn pushed out a lot of the really, really cheap rent crowd (like what you’re seeing in Albany Park now I imagine). And there was a lot of that there.

    We’re on to the next step now in LS, where even the working class/middle class families that own property, and the long-duration families that could afford to keep up with market rent on places that weren’t rat-traps for a long time, are now getting pushed out.

    Interesting thing is not many people ever care about the 1st wave (in Logan Square, or anywhere else). It’s when it hits second wave (and starts pushing out some of the very same people who actually contributed to the 1st wave) that people seem to always start to tune in.

  • Kevin M

    Biss will win, I think.