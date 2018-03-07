Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 7

- Biss, Daiber, and Pritzer Respond to Active Trans‘ Transportation Issues Questionnaire
- Demolitions for the Belmont Flyover in Lakeview Will Start This Week (Tribune)
- Right-Turning CTA Bus Driver Fatally Struck Female Pedestrian in West Chatham (CBS)
- More Details About the Morse Pushing Incident That Critically Injured a Senior (Sun-Times)
- After Ending Oak Park Divvy, Trustees Vote to Study Other Bike-Share Options (Tribune)
- Proposed Development by 606 Western Entrance Highlights Displacement Issue (Tribune)
- Naperville Parks Board May Vote to Allow Low-Powered E-Bikes on Trails (Tribune)
- A Food Delivery Cyclist Shares Winter Biking Tips (Tribune)
- Obama Center Symposium 3/7, 6-8 PM at University of Chicago’s Kent Hall