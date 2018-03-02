Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 2

- 1 Dead, All Inbound Lanes of Eisenhower Blocked After Crash (ABC)
- Reckless Homicide Charge for Fatal 2016 DUI in Craigin (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans Discusses the Increase in Chicago Traffic Deaths in 2017
- CTA Service Temporarily Suspended After White Powder Found at Lake Red Line Stop (CBS)
- Armed Private Security Guards Have Begun Patrolling State Street in the Loop (Sun-Times)
- Fox Picks Up the Story of the Reckless 606 SUV Security Guards
- Blue Line Overcrowding Is a Good Problem to Have — Here’s How to Solve It (Transport Nexus)
- Oswego Continues Its Push for a Metra Station (Tribune)
- Biss Confused Cost of Weekly, Monthly CTA Passes During Gov Debate (Sun-Times)