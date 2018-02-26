Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 26

  • $8.5B O’Hare Expansion Proposal Would Nearly Double Airport’s Size (Tribune)
  • Metra Ridership Fell 4.4 Percent Over Last 4 Years, Railroad Is Buying Locomotives (Tribune)
  • While Rahm Fixates on O’Hare Express, Blue Line Overcrowding Needs to Be Addressed (Tribune)
  • CTA Ironworker and Foreman Tommy Gardiner Killed in Car Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Red Line Passengers Tackle Man Who Attacked Pregnant Train Operator (Sun-Times)
  • Video Footage Leads to Arrest After Woman Knocked Unconscious, Robbed on Blue Line (Tribune)
  • Neo-Nazis Attempt to Hang Anti-Immigration Banner from 1-290 Overpass in Oak Park (CBS)
  • Lake Forest Officials Criticized for Paying $200K to Lobby for Amtrak Station (Tribune)
  • Transit Workers Teach “Be Safe on the CTA” Classes in CPS Schools (Tribune)
  • Merchandise Mart Owners Want to Project Art (and Ads?) Onto Building (Tribune)
  • Tollway Chair Speaks at City Club Today at 12:15 — Watch Livestream Here
  • Critical Mass Art Show Takes Place the Last Weekend in March in Garfield Park (Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Tooscrapps

    I-290* not 294 goes through Oak Park.

  • Tooscrapps

    Rahm’s push for the O’Hare Express makes a bit more sense given this:

    http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-met-city-hall-story-20180223-story.html

    In it’s current form, still a poor idea though.

  • Kevin M

    Re: your headline title, “(and Ads?)

    From the article:
    “One key, though, is that it will not become a billboard, he said:
    “There’ll be no advertising, no commercial, nothing. Just pure art.”

    Still, I’m no fan of this plan. Forcing large, illuminated graphics upon the public and calling it “art” is an abuse of the public way. The same City Council that frets over street musician music (also known as “art”) is hypocritical in its presumed support of this.

  • Kevin M
  • Anne A

    One of the problems on the blue line is that the busiest stops need more exits. At Damen, it can be quite a wait to get out of the station.

  • Kevin M

    Agreed, and same goes for the California and Belmont stations.