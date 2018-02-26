Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 26
- $8.5B O’Hare Expansion Proposal Would Nearly Double Airport’s Size (Tribune)
- Metra Ridership Fell 4.4 Percent Over Last 4 Years, Railroad Is Buying Locomotives (Tribune)
- While Rahm Fixates on O’Hare Express, Blue Line Overcrowding Needs to Be Addressed (Tribune)
- CTA Ironworker and Foreman Tommy Gardiner Killed in Car Crash (Sun-Times)
- Red Line Passengers Tackle Man Who Attacked Pregnant Train Operator (Sun-Times)
- Video Footage Leads to Arrest After Woman Knocked Unconscious, Robbed on Blue Line (Tribune)
- Neo-Nazis Attempt to Hang Anti-Immigration Banner from 1-290 Overpass in Oak Park (CBS)
- Lake Forest Officials Criticized for Paying $200K to Lobby for Amtrak Station (Tribune)
- Transit Workers Teach “Be Safe on the CTA” Classes in CPS Schools (Tribune)
- Merchandise Mart Owners Want to Project Art (and Ads?) Onto Building (Tribune)
- Tollway Chair Speaks at City Club Today at 12:15 — Watch Livestream Here
- Critical Mass Art Show Takes Place the Last Weekend in March in Garfield Park (Chainlink)
