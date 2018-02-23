Carl Bibbs, 61, Died After a Driver Struck Him Last Month in Humboldt Park

61-year-old Humboldt Park resident Carl Bibbs died on Monday from injuries sustained in a January 8 crash, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. At about 5:15 p.m., Bibbs was standing in the road on the 3100 block of West Grand in Humboldt Park when a left-turning driver struck him, authorities said.

Bibbs was pronounced dead on Monday at 9:24 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled that he died from complications of head injuries sustained in the crash. The death was ruled accidental.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the driver was ticketed for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, and for driving without a valid registration.

Fatality Tracker: 2017 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 3

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for February.