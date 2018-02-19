Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 19

  • IDOT Is in Talks With Musk About Building His (Fantasy) Hyperloop Route to Chicago (Crain’s)
  • Emanuel: Chicago’s Ride-Share Fee Is a “Backdoor Approach” to Fighting Congestion (NYT)
  • Distraction, Drinking Are Among the Causes of Chicago’s Spike in Traffic Deaths (Tribune)
  • 2 Dozen CTA, Metra Workers Disciplined Over Speeding Trains in Past 5 Years (Sun-Times)
  • Man Who Carjacked a Taxi and Fatally Struck Woman, 69, Faces Murder Charges (WTTW)
  • Police Warn of a String of Robberies in Loop CTA Pedways (NBC)
  • Chicago Park District Moves Forward With Pedestrianizing Jackson Park Roads (Curbed)
  • Letter: Pedestrian Scramble Phases Could Reduce Mag Mile Congestion (Tribune)
  • Kamin: Suburban TOD Is Good, but Design of This Wilmette Development Is Lousy (Tribune)
  • States Work to Secure Route 66 as a National Bike Route From Chicago to LA (Woodward News)
  • Former Anti-Bike Columnist Mark Konkol Fired From New Job as Chicago Reader Editor (Feder)

  • Tooscrapps

    Re: Residences of Willmette

    Does anyone have idea the number of parking stalls in this development? Kamin mentions how the 2 floors of above ground parking really changed the concept. It gives me the impression that its at least 1:1 and which in my mind isn’t really the spirit of TOD. We should just refer to these these types as TADs: Transit Adjacent Development.

  • rohmen

    I don’t know. In a way I still feel getting back to designs based on a 1:1 ratio, especially in a place like Willmette, is still a win; especially where I imagine they’re marketing to couples, and many of those people are probably going car light rather than car free (i.e., they take the train every day and rarely use the car, but want a car around for odd trips like a Costco run, and/or to drive to places on the weekends, etc.).