Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 19
- IDOT Is in Talks With Musk About Building His (Fantasy) Hyperloop Route to Chicago (Crain’s)
- Emanuel: Chicago’s Ride-Share Fee Is a “Backdoor Approach” to Fighting Congestion (NYT)
- Distraction, Drinking Are Among the Causes of Chicago’s Spike in Traffic Deaths (Tribune)
- 2 Dozen CTA, Metra Workers Disciplined Over Speeding Trains in Past 5 Years (Sun-Times)
- Man Who Carjacked a Taxi and Fatally Struck Woman, 69, Faces Murder Charges (WTTW)
- Police Warn of a String of Robberies in Loop CTA Pedways (NBC)
- Chicago Park District Moves Forward With Pedestrianizing Jackson Park Roads (Curbed)
- Letter: Pedestrian Scramble Phases Could Reduce Mag Mile Congestion (Tribune)
- Kamin: Suburban TOD Is Good, but Design of This Wilmette Development Is Lousy (Tribune)
- States Work to Secure Route 66 as a National Bike Route From Chicago to LA (Woodward News)
- Former Anti-Bike Columnist Mark Konkol Fired From New Job as Chicago Reader Editor (Feder)
