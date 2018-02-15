Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 15
- CTA Approves 4-Year Contract With Bus & Train Operators, Including 9.5% Raise (Sun-Times)
- 3 Police Officers Injured in Auburn-Gresham Crash (WGN)
- Police: Man Who Ran Onto Red Line Tracks Had Robbed Drug Store (Tribune)
- Des Plaines Will Spend $175K to Study Feasibility of a New Metra Stop (Herald)
- Elmhurst Sustainability Plan Calls for New Bike Routes Connecting Existing Trails (Herald)
- Mixed-Income Lofts Near 111th/Pullman Stop May Break Ground in Late Spring (Curbed)
- Couple Met At a Divvy Station, Included the Bikes in Their Engagement Photo (WGN)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA