Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 15

  • CTA Approves 4-Year Contract With Bus & Train Operators, Including 9.5% Raise (Sun-Times)
  • 3 Police Officers Injured in Auburn-Gresham Crash (WGN)
  • Police: Man Who Ran Onto Red Line Tracks Had Robbed Drug Store (Tribune)
  • Des Plaines Will Spend $175K to Study Feasibility of a New Metra Stop (Herald)
  • Elmhurst Sustainability Plan Calls for New Bike Routes Connecting Existing Trails (Herald)
  • Mixed-Income Lofts Near 111th/Pullman Stop May Break Ground in Late Spring (Curbed)
  • Couple Met At a Divvy Station, Included the Bikes in Their Engagement Photo (WGN)

