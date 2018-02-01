Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 1

- Metra Fare Hikes Begin Today, Service Cuts Start Monday (WGN, CBS)
- Fill Out a Survey on Potential Metra Fare Structure Changes, Get Open House Info Here (Metra)
- Updated Plans for Jackson Park Golf Course Presented, Including Removal of Marquette (Tribune)
- Mary Ann Neil, 68, Who Died in Park Ridge Crash Had Fostered 39 Children (Tribune)
- Motorists Drive on Jackson Park Bike-Ped Paths to Detour Around Crash on LSD (WGN)
- West Loopers Worry About the Impact of 50-Story Residential Towers on Traffic, Parking (Tribune)
- Chicago Cyclist Claire Curley Discusses Women’s Bike Issues (Rebellious)
- Strava Map Shows Chicago’s Most Popular Biking, Running Routes (for Strava Users) (Curbed)
- The GM of the Chicago Auto Show Isn’t Worried About the Rise of Driverless Cars (Tribune)