Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 22
- Nearly 400K Drivers Who Blew Red Lights Got Ticket Refunds Due to a Technicality (Sun-Times)
- Transit Pundits (Including Us) Discuss the Pros and Cons of Red Line Extension Plan (Chicago Mag)
- The Sun-Times Looks at Red Line Extension Funding Issues
- Naprapath Walking in Evanston Injured When Police Cuffed Him in Mistaken Identity Case (Tribune)
- Unladylike Talks With a Female Chicago Courier About How to Deal With Street Harassers
- Curbed Talks With Architect Who’s Designing a Game-Changing 51-Story West Loop Tower
- Video: CBS Interviews Riders at Active Trans’ Winter Bike to Work Day
- Hearing on Milwaukee Redesign 5:30 Tonight at Logandale School, 3212 W. George
