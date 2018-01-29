Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 29

  • 5 Takeaways in the Wake of the Red Line Extension Route Announcement (Tribune)
  • A 5% South Shore Line Fare Hike May Be in the Works (Tribune)
  • Chef Darius Sconiers Was Killed in High-Speed Crash on Congress That Injured 11 (NBC)
  • Chicago Retailers Say Truck Safety Regulations Are Driving up Produce Prices (Tribune)
  • 52-Story Tower Planned for General Growth Site at Washington and the River (Curbed)
  • Remembering Lew Manilow, MPC Board Member Who Championed North Loop Revival
  • Cool Drone Footage of the Bustling Chicago Riverwalk (Dezeen)
  • Hearing on Redesign of Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Tuesday 5:30 at Logandale School

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy