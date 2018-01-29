Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 29
- 5 Takeaways in the Wake of the Red Line Extension Route Announcement (Tribune)
- A 5% South Shore Line Fare Hike May Be in the Works (Tribune)
- Chef Darius Sconiers Was Killed in High-Speed Crash on Congress That Injured 11 (NBC)
- Chicago Retailers Say Truck Safety Regulations Are Driving up Produce Prices (Tribune)
- 52-Story Tower Planned for General Growth Site at Washington and the River (Curbed)
- Remembering Lew Manilow, MPC Board Member Who Championed North Loop Revival
- Cool Drone Footage of the Bustling Chicago Riverwalk (Dezeen)
- Hearing on Redesign of Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Tuesday 5:30 at Logandale School
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA