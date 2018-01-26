Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 26
- CTA Unveils Preferred Route for South Red Line Extension Today (CBS)
- Active Trans’ Ron Burke Does a Postmortem on the Oak Park Divvy Program
- The Baffler Looks at the Problem With “Distracted Pedestrian” Laws
- Sterling Bay Announces Plans for 4 New High Rises Near Green Line in West Loop (Curbed)
- Wisconsin’s Anti-CTA Ad Campaign “Insults the Lifestyles Loved by the People it Targets” (DCP)
- Aaron Renn Analyzes What the Wisconsin Campaign Got Wrong About Chicago (Crain’s)
- Since Metra Is Raising Fares, Could They Do Something About Poor Rider Etiquette? (Tribune)
- Chicago Lost Its Velodrome, but Detroit Has a New Indoor Bike Racing Track (Tribune)
- APA Illinois Hosts Forums on Public Space, Data & TOD Issues, Including SBC’s Lynda Lopez on 2/9
