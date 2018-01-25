Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 25
- MPC Reports Look at Why Commutes Are Longer on the South and West Sides (Crain’s)
- More Coverage of the New Divvy Fare Structure (Tribune, ABC, Time Out)
- Active Trans Endorses the New Divvy Pricing Policies
- Naperville Executive Shuttle Service to Chicago Launches in February (Tribune)
- Oak Brook Will Offer Shuttle Service From Metra Station (Tribune)
- Building That’s a 10-Minute Walk From the ‘L’ Will Have 59 Units, 73 Spaces (Curbed)
- New Renderings of the Completed Wolf Point Mega-Development (Curbed)
- Local Entrepreneur Launches “An Uber for Dump Trucks” (Crain’s)
- WGN Talks With the Top 2017 Divvy Rider, Food Courier Kerdia Roland
- Streetsblog Meetup Tonight 6-8 PM at the Red Lion Pub, 2446 N. Lincoln
