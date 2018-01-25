Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 25

  • Chicagoan

    I know I’m an annoying urbanist, but I don’t even consider jobs in the suburbs when I’m in the market. The Oak Brook shuttle seems like a good idea, but the commute still sounds awful. Plus, I doubt ‘Commerce Dr.’ is walkable for those who work in some different office park.

  • Louis S

    My first job out of school was working in Downers Grove, near 31st/Highland. Despite being directly down the street from the Downers Grove Main St station, the only way to use public transportation from Chicago was to get off the Metra BNSF at Hinsdale and take two separate irregularly scheduled Pace buses which would take longer than the local Metra trip from Union Station. Needless to say, I drove everyday.

  • Louis S

    That Naperville shuttle is going to be a complete $#!~ show. Sure Metra BNSF service does have issues from time to time, but that’s nothing compared to rush hour traffic on the Eisenhower or the Stevenson. The people who use this service are going to be upset when they inevitably miss scheduled times.

  • Cameron Puetz

    The biggest problem with the Oak Brook shuttle, is that the Metra lines it could connect to don’t have many city stops. If the shuttle goes to the Hinsdale station it would be on the BNSF. Looking at outbound trains that arrive during the proposed shuttle times, some stop and Western and Union in the city and some only stop at Union. This limits neighborhood choices to the Loop, West Loop, and Little Village. The option could be improved by working with Metra to have all outbound trains at that time stop at Halsted and Western.
    If the shuttle goes to the Elmhurst station, it would be on the UP-W. Outbound morning trains stop and Ogilvie and Kedzie. This limits neighborhood choices to the Loop, West Loop, and East Garfield Park.

  • Cameron Puetz

    It sounds like the real problem Naperville residents are having with Metra is the last mile connection. The women in the article has a 105 minute commute (6:45-8:30), 56 minutes (6:45-7:41) of that are spent getting from her house to the train.

  • Chicagoan

    It’s hard to believe that all of the seats on the train are taken by Naperville. Is Route 59 that crowded? It does have a sea of recently re-built parking lots.

  • Carter O’Brien

    From Active Trans today, get your butts out there next Tues, Logan and Avondale folk!!!

    http://activetrans.org/blog/parents-share-their-hopes-milwaukee-ave

  • planetshwoop

    yes, it’s that crowded.

    Its not just naperville. It’s also: Aurora, Plainfield, Oswego, Montgomery etc that had a lot of development and thus people wanting the faster BNSF service over the slower service from Joliet.

  • planetshwoop

    I’d argue it’s more than “from time to time” I am not a regular BNSF commuter, but work with plenty of them, so I hear about it.

    You can check the stats, and the BNSF has never really cracked 95% on-time consistently. And their definition of on-time is pretty lenient: less than 6 minutes from the stated arrival at the end station. Not too many people think your train is “on time” if it’s supposed to be there at 8.30 and it consistently arrives at 8.35, but Metra would.

    So if you combine that with difficulty getting to the train, it makes it easy to consider taking a coach bus. Like, I hope our reaction to this service wouldn’t be different if PACE ran it instead of a private company?