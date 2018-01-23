Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 23
- Kamin: No, the Obama Center Won’t Destroy Olmsted’s Cultural Legacy (Tribune)
- Congestion Pricing Will Be Implemented at O’Hare Parking Facilities (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash Near Bolingbrook (CBS)
- 65-Year-Old Man Shot on Bus in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Man Grazed by Bullet While Riding Green Line at King Drive (NBC)
- What Metra’s Proposed Fare Restructuring Could Mean to You (Daily Herald)
- Letter: Want to Save CTA Money? Stop Idling Buses by the Forest Glen Garage (Tribune)
- Mapping the West Loop’s Unprecedented Development Boom (Curbed)
- Meet Anne Nagle and Geraldolyn Harris, Advocates for Better Walking in the ‘Burbs (ATA)
- Open Houses on Pace’s Dempster ART Route on 2/6 Des Plaines, 2/7 in Skokie
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA