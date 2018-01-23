Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 23

  • Kamin: No, the Obama Center Won’t Destroy Olmsted’s Cultural Legacy (Tribune)
  • Congestion Pricing Will Be Implemented at O’Hare Parking Facilities (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash Near Bolingbrook (CBS)
  • 65-Year-Old Man Shot on Bus in Austin (Sun-Times)
  • Man Grazed by Bullet While Riding Green Line at King Drive (NBC)
  • What Metra’s Proposed Fare Restructuring Could Mean to You (Daily Herald)
  • Letter: Want to Save CTA Money? Stop Idling Buses by the Forest Glen Garage (Tribune)
  • Mapping the West Loop’s Unprecedented Development Boom (Curbed)
  • Meet Anne Nagle and Geraldolyn Harris, Advocates for Better Walking in the ‘Burbs (ATA)
  • Open Houses on Pace’s Dempster ART Route on 2/6 Des Plaines, 2/7 in Skokie

  • Chicagoan

    That Curbed article is quite interesting. Nine developments west of Racine, which is where I think the posh-ness of the West Loop starts to fade. Part of me is surprised that there’s not more development that far west, but it’s worth remembering that the West Loop has/had a lot of surface parking that has/had to be wiped out.

    The Noble Square/River West area, as well as the IMD/UIC area, are relatively built-out and/or experiencing their own booms, so it seems inevitable that development will eventually jump Ashland and push westward toward the United Center. All of the surface parking around the UC creates a barrier, so I’m wondering if development will stagnate once it hits the Pink Line L tracks. The upcoming Green Line stop at Damen will help and a stop at Western will help even more (I think it’s inevitable, but unlikely until the Damen stop has been open for a few years.).

    The Blackhawks/Bulls/United Center officials are unlikely to be willing development partners, but I’d love to have a garage built just north of the UC, perhaps on the block bordered by Damen/Wood/Madison/Warren to consolidate parking and allow some of the lots to fill in. Development/investment in East Garfield Park isn’t particularly close, but it’ll happen if the right decisions are made by city officials. EGP and WGP should be appealing places to live.