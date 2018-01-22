Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 22

  • Ride-Hailing Helped Cause Double-Digit Drops in Weekend ‘L’ Train Ridership (Crain’s)
  • Would Landing the Amazon HQ Cause Mass Displacement in Chicago? (Tribune)
  • Cultural Landscape Foundation: The Obama Center Would Destroy Jackson Park (Dezeen)
  • 65-Year-Old Man Shot on CTA Bus in Austin (Sun-Times)
  • Man Grazed by Bullet on Green Line Train at King Drive (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With Arson, Battery After Setting Fire on Red Line Train at Argyle (Tribune)
  • Red Light Cams Will Be Installed at Michigan/Ontario and Michigan/Jackson (Tribune)
  • Parking Ban on Halsted in Boystown Late at Night on Weekends to Prevent “Car Parties” (CWB)
  • Lindsay Bayley Discusses the Milwaukee Avenue Redesign in Wicker Park (Strong Towns)
  • Meeting on Milwaukee Reconstruction in Logan 1/30, 5:30 PM at Logandale School (Active Trans)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy