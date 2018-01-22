Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 22
- Ride-Hailing Helped Cause Double-Digit Drops in Weekend ‘L’ Train Ridership (Crain’s)
- Would Landing the Amazon HQ Cause Mass Displacement in Chicago? (Tribune)
- Cultural Landscape Foundation: The Obama Center Would Destroy Jackson Park (Dezeen)
- 65-Year-Old Man Shot on CTA Bus in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Man Grazed by Bullet on Green Line Train at King Drive (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged With Arson, Battery After Setting Fire on Red Line Train at Argyle (Tribune)
- Red Light Cams Will Be Installed at Michigan/Ontario and Michigan/Jackson (Tribune)
- Parking Ban on Halsted in Boystown Late at Night on Weekends to Prevent “Car Parties” (CWB)
- Lindsay Bayley Discusses the Milwaukee Avenue Redesign in Wicker Park (Strong Towns)
- Meeting on Milwaukee Reconstruction in Logan 1/30, 5:30 PM at Logandale School (Active Trans)
