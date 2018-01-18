Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 18

  • Chicago Makes It to the Next Round of Amazon’s “Hunger Games”-Style HQ Competition (Sun-Times)
  • Activists Who Want an Obama Center CBA Shout Down Black Aldermen’s Press Conference (Tribune)
  • After Oak Park Divvy Program Ended, Evanston Says It Plans to Extend Its Contract (Evanston Now)
  • Mother of Child Killed in 2017 CTA Bus/Car Crash Is Suing the Transit Agency (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With DUI After Driving Onto Lisle Metra Platform, Causing Car to Be Struck (Sun-Times)
  • 2nd Phase of Metra’s Ravenswood Station Construction Plans Revealed (Sun-Times)
  • How to Have Your Say on Proposed Metra Fare Changes (Daily Herald)
  • LSNA Encouraging More Residents of Color to Attend Next Milwaukee Redesign Hearing (Active Trans)
  • Restoration of Cook County Hospital Could Begin This Summer (Curbed)
  • After Density Is Reduced Due to Community Feedback, Old Town Project Is No Longer a TOD (Curbed)
  • Bloomingdale Trail Advisory Council Meeting 1/30, 6:30 PM at Moos Elementary, 1711 N. California
  • Chicagoland Equity Summit Delegation Forming to Attend PolicyLink Event in Chicago on April 11-13

  • Kevin M

    Re: The re-starting of the Ravenswood Bridges Metra project:

    “An unused rail “bay,” out of commission since the 1970s, will also be
    removed. New track, matching the one laid on the outbound side, will be
    installed, completing the conversion of this former three-track stretch
    to two tracks.”

    Does anyone know if the current designs are still planning to leave in-tace the 3rd RR ROW for potential future use? I recall when this project was first announced, the design was to re-align the two-track ROW so that the 3rd RR ROW was lost, but (thankfully, if I recall correctly) the Metra board adopted a resolution that required a new set of designs that maintained the 3rd RR ROW (which delayed the project start time a bit and increased its price).

    This additional quote makes me wonder if they’re now going to lose the 3rd RR ROW by not creating a new east-side (Inbound) retaining wall:
    “Still, the overall impact of Phase II won’t have nearly the same scope
    as Phase I, which included major embankment work and the construction of
    a retention wall on the track’s west side, said Pawar’s chief of staff
    Jim Poole.”

  • Chicagoan

    I’d love to see the Rogers Park station get the Ravenswood treatment. Ridership hasn’t been quite so explosive as Ravenswood, but it’s grown a solid amount since the early 2000’s (Almost 1,500 boardings per week day.).