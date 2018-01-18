Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 18
- Chicago Makes It to the Next Round of Amazon’s “Hunger Games”-Style HQ Competition (Sun-Times)
- Activists Who Want an Obama Center CBA Shout Down Black Aldermen’s Press Conference (Tribune)
- After Oak Park Divvy Program Ended, Evanston Says It Plans to Extend Its Contract (Evanston Now)
- Mother of Child Killed in 2017 CTA Bus/Car Crash Is Suing the Transit Agency (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged With DUI After Driving Onto Lisle Metra Platform, Causing Car to Be Struck (Sun-Times)
- 2nd Phase of Metra’s Ravenswood Station Construction Plans Revealed (Sun-Times)
- How to Have Your Say on Proposed Metra Fare Changes (Daily Herald)
- LSNA Encouraging More Residents of Color to Attend Next Milwaukee Redesign Hearing (Active Trans)
- Restoration of Cook County Hospital Could Begin This Summer (Curbed)
- After Density Is Reduced Due to Community Feedback, Old Town Project Is No Longer a TOD (Curbed)
- Bloomingdale Trail Advisory Council Meeting 1/30, 6:30 PM at Moos Elementary, 1711 N. California
- Chicagoland Equity Summit Delegation Forming to Attend PolicyLink Event in Chicago on April 11-13
