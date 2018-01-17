Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 17
- Greg Hinz on Whether Kennedy’s Acusations of a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” Are Valid (Crain’s)
- The Sun-Times Wonders What the Cost and Impact Will Be of Obama Center Road Changes
- Another Bonus of Pedestrianizing Cornell: “Golden Lady” Would No Longer Be Marooned (Tribune)
- MPC Discusses Its Efforts to Promote Equitable Transit-Oriented Development
- 2-Year Closure Starts on Cicero Near Midway for Airport Improvement Project (NBC)
- Winter Transportation Tips From Curbed, Including the Chicago Pedway
- Extra CTA Service Route Detours Planned for Saturday’s Women’s March Chicago (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA