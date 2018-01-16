Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 16

  • Obama Foundation Discusses Why Cornell Drive Should Be Pedestrianized, Other Issues (Crain’s)
  • As Wilson Men’s Hotel, Next to ‘L’ Stop Closes for Renovations, a Look at Chicago SROs (Tribune)
  • Driver Charged With Aggravated Fleeing After Police Chase, Crash in East Garfield (Sun-Times)
  • 1 Hurt During Incident in Amtrak Railyard at Union Station (Tribune)
  • Mechanical Issues Delayed BNSF Trains Monday Morning (Sun-Times)
  • Daily Herald: Timbuk2 Opens “1st Midwest Store” in Rosemont (There’s Already One in Chicago)
  • 2nd City Cycle Swap 2/11, 11 AM-6 PM, at Coprosperity Sphere, 3221 S. Morgan

