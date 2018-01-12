Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 12
- Major Rush Hour Delays After Body Removed From Red Line Tracks Near Bryn Mawr (Tribune)
- Elmhurst Metra Riders Left Stranded in the Cold After Full Train Doesn’t Stop at Station (ABC)
- Driver Cited After Injuring Female Pedestrian in Grant Park (Tribune)
- Writer Richard Pallardy, Who Was Injured by a Hit-and-Run Driver, Discusses His Case (Medium)
- Ride Illinois Got a $55K IDOT Grant to Promote Bike Safety Quiz Via Stipends
- Why Doesn’t Chicago Have Legislation Regarding Driverless Cars? (Chicago Inno)
- Aurora Finalizes Transportation Center Plan, Including Bike/Ped Bridge Over Fox (Tribune)
- Niles Issues RFP for Metra Feasibility Study (Journal & Topics)
- Clarendon Hills Metra Stop Is Getting a Bike Repair Station (Tribune)
- CTA-Themed Chicago Taco Authority Opens in Old Irving Park (Tribune)
- John Kass Agrees With Us That Those Anti-CTA Wisconsin Ads Are Awful (Tribune)
- Active Trans Will Honor Trail Separation Donor Ken Griffin at 3/7 Gala at 1871 Tech Incubator
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA