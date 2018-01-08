Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 8
- CTA’s 25-Cent Fare Hike Kicked in Yesterday (NBC)
- Editorial: Metra Was Wrong to Spend $315,000 on Consultant’s Fare-Tinkering Study (Tribune)
- Emanuel: Kennedy’s Claim That Rahm Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” Is “Hallucinatory” (MSN)
- Metra Tests Positive Train Control, Wants Full Installation by 2019 (Tribune)
- ATA Award Winner Rep. Dan Lipinski Faces Primary Challenge From Pro-Choice Candidate (Politico)
- How Aldermanic Privilege Can Limit Affordable Housing and Fuel Segregation (Chicago Reader)
- Pace Opens New Park-N-Ride Station in Elgin as Ridership Increases (CCC)
- Several TODs Are Planned for Uptown in 2018 (Curbed)
- The Weather Gods Were Merciful for Sunday’s No Pants Subway Ride (Tribune)
- Chris Kennedy Speaks Tuesday 6 PM at Chi Hack Night, Merchandise Mart 8th Floor
- MPC Hosts Workshops to Brainstorm Ideas for Old Bank Building by Green Line Stop
- (A Few) January Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)
