Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 8

  • CTA’s 25-Cent Fare Hike Kicked in Yesterday (NBC)
  • Editorial: Metra Was Wrong to Spend $315,000 on Consultant’s Fare-Tinkering Study (Tribune)
  • Emanuel: Kennedy’s Claim That Rahm Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” Is “Hallucinatory” (MSN)
  • Metra Tests Positive Train Control, Wants Full Installation by 2019 (Tribune)
  • ATA Award Winner Rep. Dan Lipinski Faces Primary Challenge From Pro-Choice Candidate (Politico)
  • How Aldermanic Privilege Can Limit Affordable Housing and Fuel Segregation (Chicago Reader)
  • Pace Opens New Park-N-Ride Station in Elgin as Ridership Increases (CCC)
  • Several TODs Are Planned for Uptown in 2018 (Curbed)
  • The Weather Gods Were Merciful for Sunday’s No Pants Subway Ride (Tribune)
  • Chris Kennedy Speaks Tuesday 6 PM at Chi Hack Night, Merchandise Mart 8th Floor
  • MPC Hosts Workshops to Brainstorm Ideas for Old Bank Building by Green Line Stop
  • (A Few) January Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)

