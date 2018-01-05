Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 5

  • Garcia Backs Kennedy’s Claim That Emanuel Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” (Tribune)
  • …While a Tribune Editorial Dismisses the Accusation as “A Divisive Fantasy”
  • Chicago Man Who Was Fatally Struck in Evanston Identified as Antoine S. Jones, 27 (Tribune)
  • 2 Injured After Police Pursuit Ends in Car/Semi Crash in Ashburn (WGN)
  • Yellow Line Was Suspended Yesterday After Collision With Car, No Injuries (Tribune)
  • Ashland BRT Opponent Roger Romanelli Is Pushing for Green Line Improvements (Gazette)
  • There’s Also a Building Boom Taking Place in the Suburbs (Tribune)
  • Celebration for Cal-Sag Trail Advocacy Groups 1/25, 5-7 PM at Blue Island Brewing Co.
  • MPC Roundtable on Driverless Cars 1/30, Noon-1:30 PM at ELPC Headquarters

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • planetshwoop

    It sure does seem like suburban downtowns are getting some life in them. Putting apartments there is probably a nice way for boomers who want something smaller but don’t want to leave their immediate communities a way to downsize. Downtown Arlington Heights is a good example.