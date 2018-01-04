Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4
- Op-Ed: O’Hare Express Plan Is a One-Trick Pony, But CrossRail Would Improve It (Tribune)
- Kennedy: Emanuel Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” to Push Out Black Residents (Sun-Times)
- Bruce Rauner Discusses Transportation Infrastructure With the Herald-News
- Chicago Man, 27, Fatally Struck at Howard and Ridge in Evanston (Daily Northwestern)
- Woman Catches Alleged Red Line Thief, Detains Him Until Police Arrive (ABC)
- Landscape Group: Banning Cars From Cornell Drive Goes Against Olmsted’s Vision (Sun-Times)
- Resident Questions the Value of the New Aurora Ped Bridge, Officials Defend It (Tribune)
- CTA Bus Tracker Was Down for a Few Hours Yesterday Due to a Software Glitch (Fox)
- Tips for Riding Transit in Cold Weather (Chicago Tribune)
- Active Trans (Brilliantly!) Celebrates the Designation of Biking as Illinois’ Official Exercise
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA