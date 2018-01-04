Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4

  • Op-Ed: O’Hare Express Plan Is a One-Trick Pony, But CrossRail Would Improve It (Tribune)
  • Kennedy: Emanuel Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan” to Push Out Black Residents (Sun-Times)
  • Bruce Rauner Discusses Transportation Infrastructure With the Herald-News
  • Chicago Man, 27, Fatally Struck at Howard and Ridge in Evanston (Daily Northwestern)
  • Woman Catches Alleged Red Line Thief, Detains Him Until Police Arrive (ABC)
  • Landscape Group: Banning Cars From Cornell Drive Goes Against Olmsted’s Vision (Sun-Times)
  • Resident Questions the Value of the New Aurora Ped Bridge, Officials Defend It (Tribune)
  • CTA Bus Tracker Was Down for a Few Hours Yesterday Due to a Software Glitch (Fox)
  • Tips for Riding Transit in Cold Weather (Chicago Tribune)
  • Active Trans (Brilliantly!) Celebrates the Designation of Biking as Illinois’ Official Exercise

  • Tooscrapps

    It’s interesting how the Sun-Times spun the The Cultural Landscape Foundation’s concerns. While I haven’t read the actual submission (anyone know how to find it?), the piece on their website does not highlight closing Cornell to automobiles as a major issue:
    https://tclf.org/chicago-about-ruin-jackson-park

    Furthermore, while automobiles did exist in 1895, they were decades from being mainstream. Olmsted intended these park roads to be walking, carriage, and biking promenades, similar to what you would find in say the gardens at Versailles. It’s a stretch to say a fast moving 6-lane drag is the same thing.

  • Cameron Puetz

    In addition to easing highway congestion, if implemented across the wider region, the Crossrail proposal could also ease airfield congestion and be a boon travelers outside of the immediate Chicago region. If the system allowed passengers from downstate, Wisconsin, and Indiana who would otherwise board a regional jet to start or finish their trip on a regional high speed train, it could save travelers money and ease O’Hare congestion, while also making it easier to travel to and from Chicago from the rest of the Midwest.

  • rohmen

    As far as Kennedy’s attacks on Emanuel, I think it’s fair to define a “plan” by city hall to encompass conscious indifference to the known effects of the city’s actions in terms of what’s going on with the CHA.

    It’s a fact that we’re losing African-American population while gaining in every other racial category. It’s a fact — even as the Sun Times seems to acknowledge — that a part of that pattern is the removal of CHA projects without CHA using its massive stockpile of funds to replace the housing lost by the removal of those units. That’s a defined city action, with the impacts known and apparent. With that said, Kennedy’s comments are somewhat bombastic, but they’re pretty far from conspiracy theory in nature, and are hard to label as purely irresponsible.

  • Jeremy

    Here is a story of Emanuel touring the new houses built in Bronzeville. The city sold lots to developers for $1. Prices of the houses start at $600,000.

    https://chicago.curbed.com/2017/12/19/16793046/bronzeville-single-family-homes-vacant-lots-incentive

  • planetshwoop

    Where we do get any facts about the CHA cash pile? I’ve heard it commonly referenced, but never seen many facts. (I also have not dug into their statements.)

  • rohmen

    I think the Reader has some good articles on it as well, but here’s the quickest google hit I could find (and something I’ve read in the past).

    https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/03/18/rahm-emanuel-housing_n_6881206.html

  • planetshwoop

    I am not an analyst, and haven’t read the justification for the investment funds the CHA maintains. I found their financial statements a bit harder to read than most companies too — it’s possible there are restrictions and such that I didn’t get.

    Having said that, after digging through their financial statements for a small bit this afternoon, they have a decent pile of money. Some of their funds are sitting on huge piles of investment assets that they must invest in really safe stuff (basically govt bonds). So they seem to have a big hoard of investment assets (bonds) that they aren’t investing in housing to create capital assets (housing).