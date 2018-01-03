Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3
- Schlickman, Savage, and Schwieterman Make Predictions About 2018 Transportation (Herald)
- Kevin McKenzie, 55, Killed While Biking to Work on 4-Lane With No Sidewalks (Tribune)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Man, 64, on 6200 Block of West Belmont (CBS)
- Man Charged With Felony DUI in McHenry Crash That Killed His Passenger (CBS)
- Chicago, Calumet Park to Pay Almost $13M Over Deadly Police Chase Crashes (Tribune)
- IL Supreme Court Rules That Park District Isn’t Liable for Cyclist’s Injuries on LFT (CCR)
- Rep. Schneider Held “Commuter Town Hall” on the UP-N Line This Morning (Patch)
- Chainlinkers Share Stories About Biking in the Current Deep-Freeze
