Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3

  • Schlickman, Savage, and Schwieterman Make Predictions About 2018 Transportation (Herald)
  • Kevin McKenzie, 55, Killed While Biking to Work on 4-Lane With No Sidewalks (Tribune)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Man, 64, on 6200 Block of West Belmont (CBS)
  • Man Charged With Felony DUI in McHenry Crash That Killed His Passenger (CBS)
  • Chicago, Calumet Park to Pay Almost $13M Over Deadly Police Chase Crashes (Tribune)
  • IL Supreme Court Rules That Park District Isn’t Liable for Cyclist’s Injuries on LFT (CCR)
  • Rep. Schneider Held “Commuter Town Hall” on the UP-N Line This Morning (Patch)
  • Chainlinkers Share Stories About Biking in the Current Deep-Freeze

