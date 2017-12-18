Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18

  • O’Hare Express Hopeful Elon Musk Calls Transit Expert an “Idiot,” Says Transit “Sucks” (Fortune)
  • Top Ten Sustainable Transportation Stories of 2017 (Active Trans)
  • Looking Back at Five Years of Participatory Budgeting in Chicago (Active Trans)
  • Editorial: Let’s Try Congestion Pricing But Avoid Virginia’s $40 Tolls (Tribune)
  • The Chicago Infrastructure Trust Hasn’t Raised Any Money, Has Cost Taxpayers $5M (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Cut Off Another Motorist, Who Strush Person on Sidewalk, Crashed Into Restaurant (ABC)
  • Daily Herald Finds Suburban Drivers Often Fail to Yield to People in Crosswalks
  • Oboi Reed Is Resigning as Head of Slow Roll Chicago to Lead Equiticity
  • How Racism Influenced the Layout of Chicago’s Expressway System (Medium)
  • CTA Employees Are Parking for Free at the Paid Cumberland Blue Line Lot (ABC)
  • Bus Boarding Area at 95th Street Red Line Station Will Reopen Tuesday (WLS)
  • Books About Transportation for Young Readers (Active Trans)

  • Anne A

    Last week I discovered the current state of chaos created by construction 95th St. red line station. If you need to take the 95 or 381 westbound, (or 95 eastbound), be prepared to miss a bus while waiting to cross the street to the nearest available stop. This is gonna suck for a while.