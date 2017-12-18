Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18
- O’Hare Express Hopeful Elon Musk Calls Transit Expert an “Idiot,” Says Transit “Sucks” (Fortune)
- Top Ten Sustainable Transportation Stories of 2017 (Active Trans)
- Looking Back at Five Years of Participatory Budgeting in Chicago (Active Trans)
- Editorial: Let’s Try Congestion Pricing But Avoid Virginia’s $40 Tolls (Tribune)
- The Chicago Infrastructure Trust Hasn’t Raised Any Money, Has Cost Taxpayers $5M (Sun-Times)
- Driver Cut Off Another Motorist, Who Strush Person on Sidewalk, Crashed Into Restaurant (ABC)
- Daily Herald Finds Suburban Drivers Often Fail to Yield to People in Crosswalks
- Oboi Reed Is Resigning as Head of Slow Roll Chicago to Lead Equiticity
- How Racism Influenced the Layout of Chicago’s Expressway System (Medium)
- CTA Employees Are Parking for Free at the Paid Cumberland Blue Line Lot (ABC)
- Bus Boarding Area at 95th Street Red Line Station Will Reopen Tuesday (WLS)
- Books About Transportation for Young Readers (Active Trans)
