Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11
- The Tribune Looks at IDOT’s Proposal to Add Four New Lanes to I-55
- Person Injured in CTA-Car Crash Near 40th and State (Sun-Times)
- Police Seek Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian in Pilsen on 12/4 (Sun-Times)
- ELPC: The CTA Can Help Fight Climate Change by Switching to an All-Electric Fleet (Crain’s)
- Some Ventra Cards Will Expire at the End of the Month (CBS)
- Metra Shares Its Playbook on Dealing With Winter Emergencies
- CTA Riders Who Fall Asleep on the ‘L’ Sometimes Wind up Stranded in Train Yards (Sun-Times)
