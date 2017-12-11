Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11

  • The Tribune Looks at IDOT’s Proposal to Add Four New Lanes to I-55
  • Person Injured in CTA-Car Crash Near 40th and State (Sun-Times)
  • Police Seek Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian in Pilsen on 12/4 (Sun-Times)
  • ELPC: The CTA Can Help Fight Climate Change by Switching to an All-Electric Fleet (Crain’s)
  • Some Ventra Cards Will Expire at the End of the Month (CBS)
  • Metra Shares Its Playbook on Dealing With Winter Emergencies
  • CTA Riders Who Fall Asleep on the ‘L’ Sometimes Wind up Stranded in Train Yards (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • Jacob Wilson

    “If a lot of people aren’t using these (free lanes), I’ll be flying,” Martinez said.

    AHHHHHHHHHH!

    ^^The public’s understanding of the urban planning version of trickle down economics.

  • planetshwoop

    If I recall, the last time they did work on the Stevenson, they reviewed adding HOV lanes and rejected it. And again, now we need 4 new lanes (!!) because we’ve never really tried to actually fix the problem.

    Yes, there has been a lot of growth in that area — plenty of new houses. But there’s been tons of logistics firms that have located there too, adding to the mess. So it’s understandable that some new lanes are sought.

    But the giant gaping hole here is that there is a really significant gap in Metra coverage in the area. On the map it looks like there’s something nearby, but that’s a fallacy — the coverage for the Heritage Corridor is terrible. So everyone drives.

    Since congestion is usually non-linear, moving a fraction off of the road onto transit would be a huge win. (You could sell it to homeowners bc their properties would probably appreciate in a way that they wouldn’t with an expanded highway.) I don’t know what rail options exist, or if the other pieces are at capacity (e.g. Union Station) but this seems like the elephant in the room vs expanding tolled roads.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    I’d be curious to know what percent of traffic on I-55 at say 8 AM at a certain spot is actually headed to the central business district.

  • planetshwoop

    Allegorically, I know that the traffic often “gets better” after Midway. So it’s a contributor.

    Also allegorically, quite a few people I know who live in that area drive because there is not a decent train option. HC is too sparse on trains, and driving to the Rock Island or BNSF takes too long and easier just to drive.