Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 8

  • O’Hare Terminal Expansion Plan Lands Emanuel on Crain’s Best Leaders of 2017 List
  • City Inspector Joe Ferguson Blasts Chicago’s 10-Year Contract for Truck Drivers (Chicago Newsroom)
  • City, Federal Approval Needed for Plan to Spread O’Hare Jet Noise Around the Region (Tribune)
  • Man Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Woman at Cicero Blue Line Station (Tribune)
  • Park Ridge Man Charged With DUI That Hurt 2 Sheriff’s Deputies (Tribune)
  • Train Derailed Near Lake Street Last Night, Causing Southbound Red Line Reroute (NBC)
  • After $185M Settlement for Woman Injured by Bus Shelter CBS Locates Other Unstable Shelters
  • Park District Presents 3 Unique Plans for Jackson Park, South Shore Cultural Center (Tribune)
  • Want to Cut Your Commuting Bill? Walk, Bike, Take Transit, or Carpool (NBC)
  • Col. Pritzker’s Anti-TOD With 50 Units, 73 Spots Ready to Ride Next to Morse Stop (Curbed)
  • New Parking App Identifies Spots in Private, Gated Garages (Crain’s)
  • Melissa Zammit, Racer on The Chainlink Team, Featured in Bicycling Magazine

Get national Headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • planetshwoop

    Carpooling should get a lot more attention as an alternative. I know some suburban employers would give preferred parking to regular carpooling employees. But for people who are nervous about giving up their car, taking turns driving can be a very cheap way to reduce congestion.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Rahm isn’t being acknowledged as a best leader because of the O’Hare Express Plan. He’s being acknowledged because of the terminal expansion that’s taking place at O’Hare. It has nothing to do with the O’Hare Express Plan.
    The author of the article is wrong to think the city’s most single important asset is O’Hare Airport, especially when the city has Midway as well. It’s the “L” train.
    I also don’t agree with the author acknowledging Rahm as a great leader.

  • planetshwoop

    O’Hare is one of the things that helps the city retain a global city status. Losing it would be a blow to the city’s global stature. Rahm gets that (even if the Express is mis-guided).

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Good catch, edited, thanks. Sorry for the error, I just skimmed the article and Cahill has been a big O’Hare Express booster, so I assumed that was the project he was referring to.