Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 8
- O’Hare Terminal Expansion Plan Lands Emanuel on Crain’s Best Leaders of 2017 List
- City Inspector Joe Ferguson Blasts Chicago’s 10-Year Contract for Truck Drivers (Chicago Newsroom)
- City, Federal Approval Needed for Plan to Spread O’Hare Jet Noise Around the Region (Tribune)
- Man Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Woman at Cicero Blue Line Station (Tribune)
- Park Ridge Man Charged With DUI That Hurt 2 Sheriff’s Deputies (Tribune)
- Train Derailed Near Lake Street Last Night, Causing Southbound Red Line Reroute (NBC)
- After $185M Settlement for Woman Injured by Bus Shelter CBS Locates Other Unstable Shelters
- Park District Presents 3 Unique Plans for Jackson Park, South Shore Cultural Center (Tribune)
- Want to Cut Your Commuting Bill? Walk, Bike, Take Transit, or Carpool (NBC)
- Col. Pritzker’s Anti-TOD With 50 Units, 73 Spots Ready to Ride Next to Morse Stop (Curbed)
- New Parking App Identifies Spots in Private, Gated Garages (Crain’s)
- Melissa Zammit, Racer on The Chainlink Team, Featured in Bicycling Magazine
