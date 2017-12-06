Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 6
- More Than 175 Industry Reps Have Signed up for O’Hare Express Pre-Bid Conference (Sun-Times)
- RTA’s Kirk Dillard: Without More State Funding, Train Delays Will Be an Increasing Problem (CBS)
- Amtrak Wants to Add a Lake Bluff Stop to Milwaukee Service, Some Locals Are Opposed (DNS)
- Metra Officials Discuss Strategies to Avoid Winter Train Delays (ABC)
- Uptown Temple Is Being Converted to”The Synagogue” TOD With 32 Units, 21 Spots (Curbed)
- Columbia Chronicle Talks With Local Leaders About the CTA Fare Hike
- Chadwick Institute Looks at Divvy in Outlying Neighborhoods, Suburbs on 12/14, 12-1 PM
- Working Bikes Holds a Kids’ Holiday Bike Sale With $5-10 Cycles on Saturday 12/16, 12-5 PM
