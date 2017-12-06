Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 6

  • More Than 175 Industry Reps Have Signed up for O’Hare Express Pre-Bid Conference (Sun-Times)
  • RTA’s Kirk Dillard: Without More State Funding, Train Delays Will Be an Increasing Problem (CBS)
  • Amtrak Wants to Add a Lake Bluff Stop to Milwaukee Service, Some Locals Are Opposed (DNS)
  • Metra Officials Discuss Strategies to Avoid Winter Train Delays (ABC)
  • Uptown Temple Is Being Converted to”The Synagogue” TOD With 32 Units, 21 Spots (Curbed)
  • Columbia Chronicle Talks With Local Leaders About the CTA Fare Hike
  • Chadwick Institute Looks at Divvy in Outlying Neighborhoods, Suburbs on 12/14, 12-1 PM
  • Working Bikes Holds a Kids’ Holiday Bike Sale With $5-10 Cycles on Saturday 12/16, 12-5 PM

  • Great Amtrak is electrifying the tracks to Milwaukee. Oh wait, the third rail they are talking about is….

    Never mind.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    If they want to add another stop to the Hiawatha Line why not the north side of Chicago?