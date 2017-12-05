Today’s Headlines for Tuesday December 5
- Wall Street Journal Praises Chicago’s Investments in Public Transit
- Video: RTA Chair Kirk Dillard Speaks at the City Club of Chicago (WGN)
- Active Trans: Ride-Hailing Companies Should Be Required to Share Anonymized Trip Data
- Pawar Calls for Council Hearings on Shuttle Bus Company That Released Anti-Chinese Ad (Sun-Times)
- 90-Year-Old Man With Dementia Injured by Metra Train in Bronzeville (Tribune)
- Cop Who Caused Brain Injury to Pedestrian Given Community Service, as Victim Requested (Tribune)
- Video for 4-Tower “Urban Campus” Planned for 700 W. Chicago Plays up Transit Connections (Curbed)
- Teen Commutes 6 Hours a Day by Car, Metra, and Bus From WI to Chicago to Study Dance (MRT)
- Randy Neufeld, Gabe Klein Discuss Why Cycling Will Continue to Soar in Popularity (Alternet)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA