Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 27

  • The Tribune Ridicules Burke and Beale’s Proposal to Ticket Pedestrians for “Distracted Walking”
  • Federal Review of Obama Center Plan Could Strengthen the Hand of Local Organizations (Sun-Times)
  • Blankenhorn: Building and Rebuilding Bridges Is a Top Priority for IDOT (SJR)
  • Driver Charged With DUI After Causing Crash That Killed Woman on Sidewalk in Antioch (Sun-Times)
  • Lawsuit Against Ex-Cop in DUI Fatality Case Is a Another Test of “Code of Silence” (Tribune)
  • Wheaton Metra Station Closed After Fire, Apparently Caused by Malfunctioning Heater (ABC)
  • City Officially Opens New Bike-Only Path on LFT Between North and Fullerton (Sun-Times)
  • Oak Park Trustee: The Village Needs to Boost Divvy Memberships or Else Kill the Program (Facebook)
  • 100-Year-Old Building Near Rogers Park Metra Could Be Turned Into a Parking-Free TOD (Curbed)
  • Emanuel Interviews CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw About Her Work With Harold Washington (Chicago Stories)
  • Divvy Memberships Are $85 Today Instead of the Usual $95, #HOLIDIVVY Hits the Streets (CBS)
  • Chi Hack Night Hosts a Preview of the New “Cook Central” GIS Data Portal Tuesday at 6:30 PM

