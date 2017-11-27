Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 27
- The Tribune Ridicules Burke and Beale’s Proposal to Ticket Pedestrians for “Distracted Walking”
- Federal Review of Obama Center Plan Could Strengthen the Hand of Local Organizations (Sun-Times)
- Blankenhorn: Building and Rebuilding Bridges Is a Top Priority for IDOT (SJR)
- Driver Charged With DUI After Causing Crash That Killed Woman on Sidewalk in Antioch (Sun-Times)
- Lawsuit Against Ex-Cop in DUI Fatality Case Is a Another Test of “Code of Silence” (Tribune)
- Wheaton Metra Station Closed After Fire, Apparently Caused by Malfunctioning Heater (ABC)
- City Officially Opens New Bike-Only Path on LFT Between North and Fullerton (Sun-Times)
- Oak Park Trustee: The Village Needs to Boost Divvy Memberships or Else Kill the Program (Facebook)
- 100-Year-Old Building Near Rogers Park Metra Could Be Turned Into a Parking-Free TOD (Curbed)
- Emanuel Interviews CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw About Her Work With Harold Washington (Chicago Stories)
- Divvy Memberships Are $85 Today Instead of the Usual $95, #HOLIDIVVY Hits the Streets (CBS)
- Chi Hack Night Hosts a Preview of the New “Cook Central” GIS Data Portal Tuesday at 6:30 PM
