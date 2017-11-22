Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 22

  • Rahm Takes Another Jab at NYC Transit, Says His Goal Is to Boost CTA Speed, Reliability (Tribune)
  • A Roundup of Local Transportation News Stories (Active Trans)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Ramiro Fonseca, 26, While He Was Changing a Tire in Naperville (Tribune)
  • Metra Adds Extra Trains for Thanksgiving (Patch)
  • Enthusiasm for Curbs: Wired Article on the Future of Curb Space Cites Loop Link as a Best Practice
  • 5 Things MPC Is Grateful for This Season
  • Slow Roll Chicago Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $85K for Giving Tuesday

Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Monday. Have a great Thanksgiving!

