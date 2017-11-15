Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 15
- RTA Chief: CTA Should Raise Fares to Address Budget Gap, or Risk Major Service Cuts (Tribune)
- Cahill: Metra Fare Hikes, Service Cuts, Budget Hole Could Lead to a Death Spiral (Crain’s)
- Rebate Program Helped Divert 18% of Red Line Traffic Before Cubs Night Games (Sun-Times)
- Law Against Collecting Signatures for Candidates on Transit Platforms Is Rarely Enforced (Tribune)
- Semi Driver Crashes Into Auto Body Repair Shop in Cicero (Sun-Times)
- Hyde Park Residents Meet to Brainstorm Ways to Improve Transportation Access (Active Trans)
- New Commuter Bus Service Takes Racine Residents to Kenosha Metra Station (NBC)
- Rochelle Rail-Car Plant Loses $352M Amtrak Contract to California (Tribune)
- Chicago Riverwalk Is 1 of 13 Projects to Win ULI’s Global Award for Excellence (Curbed)
- Video: WGN Talks to Cyclists and Drivers About How to Reduce Conflicts
- A Pedal Pub May Be Coming to Naperville, but You Won’t Be Able to Drink on It (Tribune)
- Ghost Bike Installation for Lisa Schalk This Sunday 11/19, 3 PM at 5750 S, Archer
