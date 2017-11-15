Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 15

  • RTA Chief: CTA Should Raise Fares to Address Budget Gap, or Risk Major Service Cuts (Tribune)
  • Cahill: Metra Fare Hikes, Service Cuts, Budget Hole Could Lead to a Death Spiral (Crain’s)
  • Rebate Program Helped Divert 18% of Red Line Traffic Before Cubs Night Games (Sun-Times)
  • Law Against Collecting Signatures for Candidates on Transit Platforms Is Rarely Enforced (Tribune)
  • Semi Driver Crashes Into Auto Body Repair Shop in Cicero (Sun-Times)
  • Hyde Park Residents Meet to Brainstorm Ways to Improve Transportation Access (Active Trans)
  • New Commuter Bus Service Takes Racine Residents to Kenosha Metra Station (NBC)
  • Rochelle Rail-Car Plant Loses $352M Amtrak Contract to California (Tribune)
  • Chicago Riverwalk Is 1 of 13 Projects to Win ULI’s Global Award for Excellence (Curbed)
  • Video: WGN Talks to Cyclists and Drivers About How to Reduce Conflicts
  • A Pedal Pub May Be Coming to Naperville, but You Won’t Be Able to Drink on It (Tribune)
  • Ghost Bike Installation for Lisa Schalk This Sunday 11/19, 3 PM at 5750 S, Archer

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • Louis S

    Rebate Program Helped Divert 18% of Red Line Traffic Before Cubs Night Games (Sun-Times)

    This is linked to the same article as Law Against Collecting Signatures for Candidates on Transit Platforms Is Rarely Enforced

  • planetshwoop

    There are easy ways to trim costs from Metra but they are surely politically unpopular. Do we need ticket agents at the level we have today? That’s $4-5M. Why are there separate Metra police?

    I don’t want Metra to get into a race for the lowest cost provider via outsourcing. But raising fares and cutting service requires looking a bit harder at if they have the right level of staff.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Customers Enjoy a Smooth, Fast Ride as Red Line Reopens (Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS) Claypool Promises No Service Cuts or Fare Hikes With 2014 Budget (CBS) Semi Driver Jumps Barrier Near 69th and Lands on Red Line Rails (CBS) CTA Asks Rail Car Bidders to Disclose Plans for Creating American Jobs (Tribune) How to Activate Your […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
CTA Faces $10.1 Million Deficit; Claypool Vows No Fare Hikes or Service Cuts (Tribune) CTA to Fix Slow Zones on Blue Line Between Logan Square and Damen (DNA) Another Metra Board Member Asked to Step Down Due to Residency Issues (Tribune) Claypool: Unlike Metra, CTA is Accountable to Voters (Sun-Times) Driver Who Fatally Struck Tibetan […]

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 18

By John Greenfield |
South Shore Wins Active Trans‘ Broken Spoke Award as the Only U.S. Commuter Line to Ban Bikes Metra Is Bracing for State Funding Cuts by Considering Fare Hike & Service Cuts (Tribune) Teenage Driver Jumps Curb, Kills 46-Year-Old Man in West Pullman; Citations Pending (Tribune) 80-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Crystal Lake, Driver Not Cited (Sun-Times) Driver Sentenced […]

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 24

By John Greenfield |
CTA Budget Holds the Line on Fares for 8th Year in a Row (Tribune, Sun-Times, Crain’s) More Opinions About the Proposed Lockbox Amendment (Crain’s, J.C. Lind) Metra Will Test Real-Time Info Screens at 3 Loop Stations, 22 in ‘Burbs (Sun-Times) Cyclist Injured in Milwaukee Ave. Crash Assisted by Another Crash Survivor (DNA) Ald. Michele Smith Want 10-Acre […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
CTA Provides a Performance Update on Ventra (Sun-Times, RedEye, NBC) Cubic Claims Ventra Will Be Running Smoothly by End of Year (Tribune) 47th Ward Doing “Block Audit” Survey As Part of Participatory Budget Process (DNA) Motorist Killed in Metra Crash after Driving Around Crossing Gates (Tribune, NBC) Driver Finally Charged in 2012 Death of Cicero […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Oberman: Sorry, Metra Fare Hike Won’t Lead to More Service (Sun-Times) Metra’s UP-West Line Delayed after Train/Truck Collision; No Injuries (Tribune) CTA Riders Sound Off on Random Bag Checks (RedEye) Meetings Announced for 45th Ward Participatory Budgeting Process (DNA) Husband of Actress Killed While Biking on Trail Is Suing Forest Preserve District (Tribune) Second Man […]