Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 15

CTA Budget Holds the Line on Fares for 8th Year in a Row (Tribune, Sun-Times, Crain’s) More Opinions About the Proposed Lockbox Amendment (Crain’s, J.C. Lind) Metra Will Test Real-Time Info Screens at 3 Loop Stations, 22 in ‘Burbs (Sun-Times) Cyclist Injured in Milwaukee Ave. Crash Assisted by Another Crash Survivor (DNA) Ald. Michele Smith Want 10-Acre […]