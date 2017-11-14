Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 14

  • Emanuel’s Proposed Fee on Ride-Hailing to Fund CTA  Approved by Finance Committee (Tribune)
  • Midway Renovation Includes 1,500 Parking Spots, New Pedway to Orange Line Station (Curbed)
  • Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Bolingbrook That Killed Tricia Hoyt (ABC)
  • Police Officer Crashes on the Eisenhower While Pursuing Carjacking Suspects (CBS)
  • A Lane of the Dan Ryan Is Closed Until Sunday for 95th Station Construction (Sun-Times)
  • A Good Samaritan Helps Out After a CTA Riders Is Assaulted by a Stranger on the ‘L’ (ArkieLad)
  • Schwieterman Discusses Gaps in Intercity Bus & Rail at UTC Seminar on 11/16, 11:30 at 412 S. Peoria

  • I have always hated the existing Midway Orange Line, geeze “Pedway” sounds almost exciting, institutional hallway. You walk forever around several corners, through what you know is a parking garage, and then still have to go through a doorway. For starters the Orange Line station is on the wrong side of the “tracks”. I suppose that it made some kind of “train sense” to put it on the east side of the train yards and I suppose that it saved the CTA money to use the parking garage instead of building a bridge over all those tracks. But still if they did that to arriving automobile users, that is make them walk a block and a half just to get to the door of the Terminal, well it’s nuts to make CTA riders do it too!