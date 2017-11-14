Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 14
- Emanuel’s Proposed Fee on Ride-Hailing to Fund CTA Approved by Finance Committee (Tribune)
- Midway Renovation Includes 1,500 Parking Spots, New Pedway to Orange Line Station (Curbed)
- Suspect Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Bolingbrook That Killed Tricia Hoyt (ABC)
- Police Officer Crashes on the Eisenhower While Pursuing Carjacking Suspects (CBS)
- A Lane of the Dan Ryan Is Closed Until Sunday for 95th Station Construction (Sun-Times)
- A Good Samaritan Helps Out After a CTA Riders Is Assaulted by a Stranger on the ‘L’ (ArkieLad)
- Schwieterman Discusses Gaps in Intercity Bus & Rail at UTC Seminar on 11/16, 11:30 at 412 S. Peoria
