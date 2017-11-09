Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 9
- Pace Board Approves 25-Cent Fare Hike for 2018 (Tribune)
- CDOT, Reilly Slam Burke and Beale’s Proposal to Fine Pedestrians for “Distracted Walking” (Tribune)
- Emanuel: Allow Taxis to Charge Surge Pricing, Have Same Background Checks as Ride-Share (Tribune)
- Driver Killed Latatia Shepard, 47, in 2nd Fatal Hit-and-Run in Zion in Less Than a Month (Sun-Times)
- Bolingbrook Police Say They’ve IDed the Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Tricia Hoyt (ABC)
- Family of Fallen Cyclist Lisa Schalk Is Suing Driver & Aldi, His Employer (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans: West Side Leaders Want Safer Streets, More Infrastructure, Equitable Enforcement
- The Tribune Talks With Cyclists About the Need for Guardrails Along Lakefront Trail
- Elmhurst Kids Organize Bike Drive to Donate Cycles to CPS Bike Education Program (Herald)
- Motorist Injured After Driving Around Warning Gates, Striking Pink Line Train in Cicero (CBS)
