Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 6
- Active Trans Releases Report With Recommendations to Speed Up Chicago Buses, Grow Ridership
- Man Charged With Armed Robberies at Grand, Belmont Red Line Stations (Sun-Times)
- As Crashes rise, Suburbs Try to Make Walking and Biking Safer (Daily Herald)
- Has Chicago’s Commercial Real Estate Market Peaked? (Crain’s)
- Logan Square’s LGBT-Friendly TOD Is Read to Rise (Curbed)
- Autonomous Tenants Union Held an Anti-Displacement Protest in CTA-Friendly Albany Park
- Romeoville Metra Stop Nearly Complete, Will include 123 Car-Parking Spots (Herald News)
- Should “Downstate Illinois” Refer to Places Beyond the Metra Zone? (ProPublica)
- Trek Bike Shop Will Open at 1647 N. Milwaukeee (DNA — R.I.P.)
- Party on Wayne! Aurora Is Getting a 900-Foot Bike/Ped Bridge Across the Fox River (Tribune)
- Learn About Plans to Extend the Salt Creek Thursday 7 PM at Imperial Oak Brewing (Active Trans)
